This letter is in response to the three letters to the editor that ran on Feb. 18.
While letters to the editor are primarily opinions, they hopefully are grounded in truth and facts.
The letter addressing Biden’s class and character, while an opinion, is in fact based on fact.
He has demonstrated a level of professionalism and dignified posture, two traits synonymous with the word, “class.” You may not like or agree with Biden and his policies, but you have to agree that he has acted with class and character.
The second letter seems to imply that because Trump did not bring drug dealers into New Castle or did not riot or loot, he should be absolved of any problems that occurred during his term.
The logic in this argument is questionable at best, as he was responsible for many problems and issues impacting this country today.
While he deserves credit for some of his policies actions, he must also shoulder the blame for some ills and problems.
The final letter had no business being printed.
There was not one truthful statement. Everything was misinformation, distortions and lies. Antifa had nothing to do with the Capitol raid, the protesters were not peaceful, the media played no role in the riots other than to report them.
Many respected and popular media services had decided not to allow such falsehoods on their platforms. Your paper violated this literary principle.
I would trust that such future letters be judged not worthy of public view. They only serve to stoke division and distrust. You owe it to your readers and public unless you want The News to sink to the level of a tabloid instead of a respectable newspaper.
Frank Dileo
New Castle
