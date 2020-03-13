New trade pact no better than NAFTA
Editor, The News:
I read in the N.C. News on Dec. 19, 2019, and Jan. 30, 2020, that Dems and Reps reach tentative deal on the new trade pact, “USMCA.” The pact contains provisions designed to “nudge” manufacturing back to America.
For example, it requires that 40 to 45 percent of cars eventually be made in countries that pay auto workers at least $16 per hour – that is in the U.S., Canada and “not in Mexico.” The new pact would replace the 25-year-old NAFTA.
Critics branded NAFTA a job killer for America because it encouraged corporate America to move south of border to capitalize on low wage Mexican workers and ship products back to the U.S. duty free, “and sold at U.S. prices.” Corporate America had to make billions under NAFTA. Now they want to pay auto workers $16 per hour. Fast food workers here in the U.S. are asking for $15 per hour. $16 per hour is prehistoric. Canadian UAW auto workers make way more than $16 per hour plus benefits. Being that Mexican workers are exempt from $16 per hour, do you think that all U.S. companies in Mexico will take the “nudge to budge” back to America?
It seems to me the new USMCA is “slowly and methodically” driving American wages down eventually to cheap Mexican wages, “that’s how big businessmen do it,” and keep telling America wages are going up. With all the new automation and robotics, we need a labor party or more trade unions to represent and defend all American workers for a profitable wage.
My definition of a profitable wage is when you have money left over at the end of the week, month and year, not working paycheck to paycheck with no money left at all. If Trump’s supposed economy is roaring, why are they negotiating trade pacts for cheaper American wages?
David P. Gaibis Sr.
New Castle
