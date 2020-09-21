Editor, The News:
September 12, 2001, the day the world was united.
From countries like the United Kingdom to across the Pacific to Asia, military bands and governments played “The Star-Spangled Banner,” standing in solidarity with us as we mourned those that were lost during the 9/11 terrorist attacks, while our nation tried to come to terms with what had happened in order for us to begin the process to heal. That day was perhaps the closest that the world felt that not only was it an attack on America, but an attack on all of us.
That day, I remember, I had just got to elementary school when we were abruptly put back on buses and sent home. That day was the day that my generation had learned the truth. We had to grow up and grow up quickly, to understand that there are good people and bad people in the world, and of the horrors of war.
I think we forget that not all the bad people wear turbans, are defined by the way they look, by race, ethnicity, or by the religion they practice, but instead come from the dark recesses of a festering hatred, corrupted by a misconception that goes against not only America’s vision of a benevolent society, but of the entire worlds hope for it.
And whereas we are involved in a bitter election year and tempered by a global pandemic, we need to practice our virtues and treat one another with respect and as neighbors.
By doing that, we remind each other of how we cared that day after the attacks, and by doing that, we begin to make again gentle of the human heart.
Mark Summerville
Pulaski Township
