Mothers Day will be
different this year
Editor, The News:
The world that we have known, and the lifestyles that we have enjoyed, are in a total debacle. We are asking when will this plague go away? Hopefully sooner than later.
Until then, we all need to follow the guidelines set by the medical profession. A prayer or two wouldn’t hurt, either. Keep the faith.
May will bring spring flowers and Mothers Day. Visitation may have to be by phone and not to the home. That’s a real bummer.
At this time, I would like to interject a little funny into your lives, especially to the mothers who are participating in this correspondence.
“A Mother’s Prayer” (author unknown).
Be with me, Lord, as this food I prepare. Guide me and keep me in your loving care. Make each meal not only nutritious, but also may it be truly delicious. Then, it would be nice if it’s economical. Please, could it also to my family appeal? If they’re satisfied and we’ve fulfilled their wishes, it would wonderful, Lord, if they did the dishes.
To all, a happy Mothers Day.
Dan Martwinski
New Castle
