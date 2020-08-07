More Democrats should be leaving their party
Editor, The News:
In March of last year, both the co-founder and CEO of the Southern Poverty Law Center were forced to resign over their long-existing culture of sexual harassment and racism.
The SPLC, which has $121 million in offshore funds, creates instances of fake hate (even labeled a building as a hate group) to solicit donations. Their Marxism has been on full display. From twenty-something social justice warriors at the New York Times bullying non-hard-leftists with use of “cancel culture” tactics to intimidate persons into submissive silence and to resign.
Most horrific is the targeting of law enforcement for harm, or death, and to become extinct. Democrats condone the war against law enforcement with their silence. The defunding of police departments is on the official platform of the radical Democrats, who are, and will be, calling the shots.
With President Trump under unprecedented attack and being unmercifully vilified every single day, more and more realize Trump truly loves this great nation and is there to preserve it for all people.
With the tactics of the Democrats, cultural Marxists, social justice warriors and the cancel culture of looking for any “ism” to attack, the #WalkAway from the Democrat party movement grows stronger and larger every day. Keep walking or running away.
Patty Jenkins
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.