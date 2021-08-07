To all the beautiful staff on 2 West at UPMC Jameson who gave of themselves each day for your excellent care and professional attention you provided to our mother, Rose Temperato (nurses, PCAs, therapists, case managers, housekeepers, etc.). You know who you are.
Our mom felt safe. She felt secure. She felt at home when she was a patient, as did we.
She would tell us she was treated like a “queen,” treated her like she was family to them. The nurses, PCAs and case managers who weren’t her patient would stop by her room to check on her.
We give five stars to each and every one of you. We are lucky to have met all of you. Thank you and God bless every one of you. You’ll be in our hearts forever.
Cathy Temperato
and family
New Castle
