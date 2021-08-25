I’m responding to a letter by Mr. and Mrs. Pezzuolo.
The Pezzuolos used an analogy of a cabbage-mover, his/her workers, and a horse to criticize the push to raise the minimum wage. In summary: If a mover moves more cabbages with a horse than with workers, the mover should not be obligated to pay workers. According to the Pezzuolos, this analogy describes the relationship between owners, workers and innovation.
Their position reveals their contempt for the American worker and what America should strive to be.
Yes, the mover creates value, but he requires initial capital for the horses and cabbages. He could earn this by working hard, but don’t we as a society have an obligation to protect that path to attainment?
I take issue with the language, “should the cabbage-mover…pay 10 men to sit by and watch the operation?” Minimum wage workers do not sit by and watch. Is the single mother working three jobs sitting by? Are the men working overtime to put their children through school simply watching?
The Pezzuolos are selling a myth: minimum wage workers are lazy, entitled, irrelevant. They want you to believe that minimum wage workers sit by and watch while the poor cabbage-mover drives his horse. This is untrue. Americans work harder than most other workers in the developed world. On average, Americans work 137 more hours per year than the Japanese, and 260 more than the British.
Americans are putting in the work. It’s time the government worked for them.
Jonah Sally
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.