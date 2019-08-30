Mentally ill need the
chance to succeed
Editor, The News:
I picture some old guy dictating what to do with the mentally ill like me.
I can almost hear him muttering, “I see the big picture, and know what’s best for crazy people.” Then he proclaims what he will give for their welfare.
We (the “crazy people”) don’t need welfare, or disability, or pity or group homes, for example. We need good paying jobs that we can do, and “free” transportation to and from those jobs, so that we can have a good life and live where we choose to.
It should not take a “crazy person” to explain common sense to those running things.
We would be paying taxes to pay for the “free” transport, not sucking off the government, or taxpayers, which we would become.
Get the picture, sugarplums?
Just my humble view, from a schizophrenic, like me.
Thomas L. Slater
New Castle
