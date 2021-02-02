Mental health needs to be recognized, addressed to recover from pandemic

I share with you an email that was shared with me. A student voice.
We have done much over the last 10-plus months to ensure our physical health. In addition to physical ailments, I fear we have not tended to the mental health needs of the children.
The “we” I speak of is not a Laurel “we,” but a societal “we.”
The pandemic has been a complex problem that requires a complex solution. There have been physical casualties and mortalities. There have also been mental health casualties, and perhaps mortalities as well.
We also cannot ignore the stress, anguish and anxiety that also comes with economic casualties.
Not if — but when — we conquer the pandemic, we need a Marshall Plan to restore our society mentally, physically and spiritually.
If you are so inclined, I ask you in the meantime to pray for this child and all our children.
(The following is an email to Leonard Rich from a student.)
Hey!
I understand my grades haven’t been the best for the past two grading periods. I just really wanted to take a moment to share with you how difficult it is for most students during these times. I’m not even being dramatic when I say that when I think about school and my grades, my throat closes up, my stomach hurts and I start to tear up. Like right now while I’m writing this email. It’s so hard.
I don’t like school anymore. Online learning is so difficult to comprehend and I genuinely feel stupid because of it. I kinda feel like a failure. I feel like I’m letting people down, or I feel like I’m just letting myself go. Last year, I was at the top of every class I had, but now I don’t even have the motivation to even turn in assignments. I really wish teachers understood that more. I’m so burnt out — COVID learning just doesn’t work for me. I’m gonna try my best to start getting this week’s assessments in. I just wanted to make this email as a perspective in the student’s view, or maybe even an archive for later about what teaching during a pandemic was like haha — I just grew to not like school. I just feel dumb. I’m burnt out and unmotivated. I wish I could just do my work so I can stop making this worse, but I never can. I hope you understand, and I hope this gives you a better perspective. Thanks for taking the time to read this.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.