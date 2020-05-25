Men often set a
poor example
Editor, The News:
People generally believe they have the right and are morally justified to criticize, threaten, assault verbally, physically and sexually, to discriminate against and in many other ways to be hostile to and victimize females because of what males think and say about and do to girls and women.
Due to that mentality, those biases and behaviors, it’s time to realize that males look like who and what we’re told they are on account of their masculinity, how they want to be and often are: rude, crude, malicious, disrespectful of females. Therefore, when boys and men wear whatever they choose, or expose any of their parts, they reveal the kind of person they look like, as we’re told they naturally are, intend to become or in fact demonstrate they are. Obviously males are no better than girls, and women are considered and accused of being on account of common perceptions and typical judgements of them, their gender, clothes, appearance.
Understand and remember male relatives, acquaintances, strangers, athletes, clerics, professionals, authority figures, celebrities, etc. have persecuted and violated females. Consequently, boys and men at home, in public and the media dress and look like and in many cases are actually misogynists, pedophiles, rapists, among other examples of beings we learn about from history, the news, and personal experiences, and from attitudes, values, standards espoused, mandated and perpetuated by family members, relationships, conducts, traditions, societies, cultures, religions, laws, etc. which favor males at the expense of females.
Goldie Hockenberry
New Castle
