Editor, The News:
Please accept our gratitude and thanks for your fine coverage of the Ellwood City American Legion Post 157 and the Beaver & Lawrence Counties Veterans Honor Guard 75th Anniversary of VJ Day ceremony on Sept. 2. It was truly appreciaed.
On behalf of the the Ellwood City American Legion Post 157 and the Beaver & Lawrence Counties Veterans Honor Guard, we express our thanks and appreciation to Elllwood City Mayor Anthony Court. Mayor Court not only made time to attend and participate in our 75th Anniversary of VJ Day ceremony, but also assisted in organizing the program.
The mayor has always shown himself to be a friend of the veterans, and we appreciate his support and help.
We in Ellwood City are fortunate to have such a person as our mayor.
Joseph J. Fisher,
American Legion Post 157
Cosmo P. Morabito
Beaver & Lawrence Counties Veterans Honor Guard
