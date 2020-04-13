Like the song says, ‘Trouble Don’t Last Always’
Editor, The News:
Trouble comes in many forms; sickness, joblessness, addiction, debt, marital issues, bankruptcy, loneliness, etc. But, I’m here to tell you, as the old popular song says, ‘Trouble Don’t Last Always.’
Since everyone experiences trouble in one form or another, what is the key one needs to know that will help him or her navigate through the trouble? One thing I know for sure is, it’s not the trouble that will overcome us, it’s how we respond to the trouble we are experiencing. Jesus said, ‘In the world ye shall have tribulation: but be of good cheer, because I have overcome the world” (John 16:33b).
Paul the apostle had many troubles in his life because of the ministry the Lord called him to, but he knew his problem and pain would serve a greater purpose.
He wrote, “But we have this treasure in jars of clay to show that this all-surpassing power is from God and not from us. We are hard pressed on every side, but not crushed; perplexed, but not in despair; persecuted, but not abandoned, struck down, but not destroyed. We always carry around in our body the death of Jesus, so that the life of Jesus may also be revealed in our body (2 Corinthians 4: 7-10 NIV).
Father God is looking for strong soldiers to serve in the Army of the Lord and to arm themselves with the same mind as Jesus, overcome all our obstacles, trials and tribulations so that they can become vessels of honor, trained and equipped for His kingdom agenda and purpose.
God is for us, not against us! He willingly gave up his one and only Son, so that we can live a powerful, productive and effective life. Continue to give Him praise each and every day.
Apostle David M. Young Sr.
Prevailing Word World Outreach Center
