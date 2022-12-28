The operator of the mid-Atlantic electricity grid for 65 million people was calling for customers to conserve electricity into Christmas morning.
It was warning of rolling blackouts because power plants were having difficulty operating in the freezing weather.
PJM asked customers to set thermostats lower than usual, postpone use of major electric appliances such as stoves, dishwashers and clothes dryers, and turn off non-essential electric lights, equipment and appliances.
With this request from a major electric power supplier, how are we “robot citizen peons” suppose to charge our Biden electric vehicles each winter?
Philip Granato
New Castle
