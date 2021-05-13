Letter to the editor: Tax outreach program a success in 2021

I write this letter with much gratitude to the many responsible in helping make this year’s Lawrence County Tax Outreach a success! 2021 marked the 14th year anniversary of the creation of the county tax outreach program.
From the scheduling stages to the actual visitation days, our county’s township supervisors, borough mayors, council, secretaries and municipal tax collectors are to be commended for the cooperation they gave me in bringing this service to fruition.
Seeds were planted for the County Tax Outreach pilot program in 2008 when in this first year, $11,000 was initially collected.
I am very happy to report that approximately $777,000 was collected during this year’s efforts.
A sincere thank you goes out to my fellow taxpayers who have embraced and utilized this program to satisfy their 2021 county taxes. The past two year’s have been challenging. However, because of the expedient way in which your county taxes were satisfied this year, the county was able to pay off its tax revenue anticipation note in record time saving the county approximately $25,000 in interest and collecting 80 percent of the county’s total potential tax collection for 2021.
I always enjoy visiting your municipalities as well as meeting and conversing with each of you! Rest assured, with your support and positive feedback, this program will return in 2022.
The Lawrence County Tax Outreach Program personifies county and municipal government working together at their very best on behalf of the taxpayers of Lawrence County.
In closing, please know that “innovation coupled with superior customer service” will always be evident in your Lawrence County treasurer’s office because serving you is our passion and priority.
Richard L. Rapone
Lawrence County
Treasurer
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.