The Jan. 20 New Castle News has an interesting front page.
The headlines tell me that Biden nominated (Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel) Levine for assistant secretary of health.
At the bottom of the same page, I’m informed that 400,000 have died due to COVID-19.
I can’t forget the role Levine had in the deaths of those in nursing homes across Pennsylvania when the Department of Health (headed by Levine) ordered nursing homes to admit COVID-stable (???) patients. Of course, Levine’s mother was safely taken out of a nursing home.
I’m glad PA will be rid of Levine, but wonder what is in store for our country.
Shirley Schafer
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.