I was saddened to learn that Pennsylvania Amateur Horseman’s Association is bringing drag queen bingo to our community.
What saddens me most is that PAHA bills itself as a “family oriented organization.”
It is no secret that the nuclear family is under attack. The family unit was designed by God to protect and nurture children.
When the family structure is weakened, we all suffer as a result.
Some will argue that drag queen bingo is innocent fun. Maybe so. Satan did not offer Eve a shriveled up piece of rotten fruit.
We are blessed to live in a free country. We are also blessed with free will. We are free to choose how we live our lives, but our choices do have consequences. Choose wisely.
Mary Marr
Hickory Township
