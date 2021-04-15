For 12 years, the people of Lawrence County gave me the opportunity to serve as one of the county commissioners. I am very grateful for that opportunity.
During my terms, I had the pleasure of meeting a lot of good people. A special group of people that I particularly enjoyed meeting and working with are staff of the departments and offices in the courthouse. Every one of them was committed to addressing the needs of the residents of Lawrence County.
One of those offices is that of the register and recorder. That office, managed by Register and Recorder Jan Kalajainen, is a classic example of professionalism and excellence in public service. Jan, her chief deputy Tammy Crawford and everyone in that office is well respected and highly regarded by the title searchers, realtors and legal community in Lawrence County. Jan is retiring and Tammy has decided to run for the office.
In my opinion, Tammy Crawford is well qualified and electing her register and recorder would ensure the continuation of the level of service we have come to expect during Jan’s tenure.
Ed Fosnaught
Slippery Rock Township
