Mr. Jeffrey Gerritt, I have never been as proud of my hometown newspaper, the New Castle News, as I was on Jan. 7, 2021.
The picture and editorial on the front page of the newspaper was a shining example of journalism at its finest.
In the future, I might not agree with everything that The New Castle News publishes, but I know that the News has integrity with you as its editor.
Brice Manning
Birdsboro, Pa.
