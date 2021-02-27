Another Sunday comes and goes in the U.S.A. Millions of Americans in arguably the most religious and most racist nation on earth go to church.
Monday morning will dawn as just another Groundhog Day.
All churchgoers will awaken Monday morning fresh and satisfied about their role in God’s plan. Meanwhile, the racism and hate remain the same as Sunday morning. It is said that the definition of insanity is to repeat the same thing over and over again and expect a different result.
To criticize and not offer a solution is a failure. Martin Luther King Jr. preached a social gospel. The results are shown in the fabric of modern American society. Can the torch be picked up and evangelized forward? The true birthright of America lies in the balance.
Brice Manning
Birdsboro
