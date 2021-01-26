Last week, we celebrated the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Rather than join the nation in congratulating these tested leaders, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly chose to parrot the hollow talking points of a disgraced former president and the new Republican minority in Washington.
Rather than pledge to work across the aisle on policies to overcome a deadly pandemic, revive a lagging economy, and narrow the growing wealth and education gaps, he suggested a return to the previous administration’s disastrous tenure as a means of “uniting” the country moving forward.
It comes as no surprise that he would extoll a revival of Trump’s so-called successes. Millionaires like Kelly benefited from tax cuts and special privilege, while ignoring the struggles of the people he represents.
And when residents of the 16th District lost their paychecks, their jobs, their homes, and their health to COVID-19, Mike Kelly did nothing to support them.
In fact, he made sure his sprawling car dealerships were at the front of the line to receive the federal funds meant to support small businesses, taking money from the pockets of local entrepreneurs to line his own.
While the people of the 16th district begged him to fight for desperately-needed stimulus checks to cover rent, food, and medicine, over and over he failed to act on their behalf.
Kelly closes his misguided statement with the “hope” that our new administration “respects the lessons of the recent past.” We sincerely hope they do as well.
Specifically, we hope that President Biden and Vice President Harris take to heart the lessons learned from the deadly failures that define the legacy of Trump and his enablers like Mike Kelly.
We hope they work tirelessly to undo the damage inflicted on our district and our country by the Trump administration and its cronies who prize selfishness over service.
As Democratic County Committee chairs, we pledge to join the new administration in that effort, and we invite the voters of the 16th district to hold Mike Kelly accountable for his role in the failures of the outgoing administration.
(The above was submitted by the chairs of the Democratic Party in five western Pennsylvania counties, including Paul Stefano, chairman of the Lawrence County Democratic committees. Others whose opinions are represented here include Jim Wertz, Erie County: Valerie Kean Staab, Crawford County; Andrew Harkulich, Mercer County; and Catherine LaLonde, Butler County.
