Reading a response from a patriot for the Lawrence County Republican Party was atypical. Denial of supporting insurrection. These patriots went to D.C. knowing full well what was going to happen! They came dressed for confrontation. They openly displayed advocacy for white power. These patriots lowered the American flag and raised their symbol of white power, a Trump 2020 flag, in its place.
They waved the flag of the extreme right party of Europe at the Capitol entry. They openly displayed condemnation of Jews.
Response from the U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly was silence! Are these Trump supporters Kelly’s heroes? Kelly refused to harshly condemn what had taken place. He refused to withdraw his challenge to the Electoral College. Refused to condemn the leadership of his party. Refused to reject antisemitism.
We saw these insurrectionists taking selfies, smiling unashamed. Kelly has not urged authorities to throw the book at them. These people have shamed and embarrassed their country in the eyes of the world. All of us need to see them pay the price — loss of access to all federal benefits, prison time, revocation of citizen and deportation. The Republican Party must purge itself of these insurrectionists, otherwise the Republican Party cannot remain the party of Lincoln, but the party of Donald Trump.
Otto Rudley
Union Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.