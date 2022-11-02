Whatever your politics, it’s ridiculous for the Chris Sainato campaign to try to paint Marla Gallo Brown as an out-of-towner.
I attended high school with her. She was our class president. She attended colleges here in western Pennsylvania and, while her job often required she be in other places, she’s never left any doubt that this is home.
We’re entering that stage of the campaign where the old machine politicians start the smears to distract voters from the failed leadership of years past.
Vote how you will, but don’t cast your vote based on a smear campaign.
LuAnne Izzo
New Castle
