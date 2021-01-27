This letter is my “swan song” to letter writing due to your censorship of my Christmas Eve letter. Editor Jeffrey Gerritt, with his “Pulitzer Prize” award in his pocket, decided he is the “wise” one here as he cut out 42 words from that letter. I thought letters to the editor were personal opinions and not subject to censorship from a self-appointed “wise” one?
Surely, some of my previous letters were subjects for conversation, but they were always objective and not character assassinations. Isn’t it interesting that Mr. Gerritt published a letter next to mine calling Trumpers “dangerous” and “cultish” individuals? “Trumpers,” like me, wanted a fraudulent-free election.
This letter will not be published until after Joe Biden is sworn in as our next “president,” if it is printed at all due to the censorship by this editor. Conservatives are not being served here or in America because of a mass media almost totally in the pocket of the Socialist Democrats, the oligarchs and high-tech liberals. If the FBI and attorney general’s offices do their jobs on the Hunter Biden investigation, the mass media will be forced to cover it. When Biden takes office, will he stop the investigation on his son? If Hunter is convicted, will Daddy Biden then provide his “wise” son with a presidential pardon and eventually will Joe Biden himself face criminal charges?
I wonder how the mass media will then react to having backed a criminal into our White House.
As is evidenced with this letter, I have little faith in the mass media, this paper or the next administration. So, in my age of 77-plus, I plan to enjoy the remaining years of my military and civilian teacher retirement with fishing and traveling. The fish do not care about my political opinions or my calloused and wrinkled hands.
Russ Hall
Mahoningtown
