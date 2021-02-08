Well, I see we have two followers in the courthouse instead of two leaders. This vehicle tax ordinance they passed just because other counties have is idiotic. If the township supervisors have to publish an ordinance twice in the New Castle News before they vote on it, what makes these two think they are above the law? Oh right, they’re county commissioners.
How do they intend to collect this stupid tax? Oh right, they have their friends or relatives at high wages and benefits. That’s what they do in Lawrence County. They are sitting on $600,000 of gas tax money and the streets of New Castle are in deplorable condition — Mill Street from the bridge to Long Avenue, Mercer Street from the Neshannock Township line to Wallace Avenue and Washington Street from Croton bridge to Mercer Street.
We have the highest gasoline tax in the nation and we have the worst streets in New Castle. Maybe next election the voters in Lawrence County will vote these two followers out of office and take Mike Kelly with them. I’m tired of these politicians thinking up stupid ways to keep putting their hands in my wallet.
Charles W. Kennedy
New Castle
