I no longer “read” The News but scan for something of local or personal interest, such as Dr. Roach’s “Your Health.”
As on Saturday when a “cartoon” of God’s chosen man, Moses, was right beside it. He was just down from the mountain and was holding the Ten Commandments.
As the people reached for it, Moses ostensibly said, “Commandments? These are my picks for the NFL playoffs.”
What’s next? Joseph and Potiphar’s wife with his coat, Daniel in the Lion’s den or Peter walking on water?
After you’ve lost Trump to degrade, are the next victims to be from our Bible?
Elizabeth Turner
Neshannock Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.