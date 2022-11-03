The Wilmington Township supervisors would like to thank Lindy Paving for its professional paving job on Route 208 in Wilmington Township.
The company milled and paved from the intersection of Routes 208 and 18, then on 208, through New Wilmington and ended at the Westminster College entrance/exit driveway on the other side of the borough.
Even though traffic was heavy and difficult at times, we feel they did a great job at moving the traffic through this area in a timely manner. The 208/18 intersection was difficult because you had four busy businesses — Dairy Farmers of America, Ryder’s Restaurant, The Cheesehouse and the BP gas station at the intersection, and many large semi trucks going in and out of Dairy Farmers of America’s cheese plant on both roads.
Dan Kennedy
Brian Swisher
John Zehner
Wilmington Township supervisors
