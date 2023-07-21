To the common folk known as the citizens of New Castle, it appears to this citizen that the beautification of New Castle and its neighborhoods are not any importance to our city government, even though we pay their salaries.
That’s right. They work for us. By the way, the cleanup of the junkyard on Ray Street has been going on for the last 17 years, a little slow don’t you think? It makes a person want to stop and wonder why.
Well, right after the article on May 19, I was driving down the Ray Street hill when I had to stop. Now, right in front of me, they were adding yet another vehicle to this eyesore on Ray Street, and making a mess of said property.
Well, I urge the residents of Ray Street and the residents of New Castle to help in any way that you can before this becomes a problem in your neighborhood.
William Llewellyn
New Castle
