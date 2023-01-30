There seems to be a person who is a long-time critic of our Rep. Mike Kelly, or should I say the Republicans in general. He is again bashing Mr. Kelly by regurgitating talking points given to him by CNN and MSNBC.
Referring to taxes, IRS, and rich people, the actual facts are the top 1% of earners in this country by using current tax codes to their advantage still account for over 42% of all income taxes paid.
The top 50% of earners pay a whopping 96% of all taxes in our country. Increasing IRS audits will hurt the middle class. The Robin Hood theory won’t work here.
Ironically, in the New Castle News that evening, there was an article of how Mr. Kelly voted last week. Here is a list of what he voted yes on: Ending Pelosi’s proxy voting, measures to cut spending, time to review bills prior to floor votes, create committee to study competition between U.S. and China, create subcommittee on weaponization of federal government, Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, resolution to protect pro-life groups and facilities, legislation ban on selling our oil reserves to China, not to mention funding for roads and bridges, which will include our own Washington Street bridge.
The old saying “elections have consequences” seems to ring true here by being grateful that Mr. Kelly continues to win elections. It is obvious that of the issues he voted “yes” on are intended to pander to his rich friends and donors, right?
If you are a critic of Mr. Kelly, then you are against what he voted for last week. In my opinion, those votes were critical and intended to make our country better.
William Kosciuszko
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.