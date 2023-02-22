So, it appears that the city is going to get snookered again (Fisher Bros. Building) and taxpayers are the ones on the hook.
Let me see if I have this straight, and someone correct me if I am wrong.
We had a “developer” purchase a million-dollar building for $50,000 five years ago and agree to pay just 25 percent of back taxes owed, promising year after year that something was going to be done with the property, but never securing permits to proceed. (Red flag, duh!)
He continued to tell our officials that there was progress (that no one saw) being made.
Maybe his definition of progress was stripping the building of salvageable items. He even admitted that there were code violations on the property. Any citations issued? Code can give a citation for peeling paint if they want to.
Now, after years of leading us on, he walks away and residents have to bail him out.
There seems to be some interest from private citizens to save the property, but is it too far gone?
If these interested parties could have come forward in the last five years that we were being led on, maybe something positive could have been done.
Oh, I forgot. He did allow the city to use his lot for skating purposes.
Does anyone else see cause for concern in this issue? Property owners can’t lead officials, taxing bodies and citizens along for over five years and not suffer the consequences.
“To Be Or Not To Be” — in this case, I guess not.
William Kosciuszko
New Castle
