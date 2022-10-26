Concerning climate change, Dr. Mehmet Oz has stated; “Carbon dioxide, my friends, is 0.04% of our air. That is not the problem.”
A competent doctor knows it is not the current percentage of a substance, but the amount of change from the “healthy” percentage that matters.
For example, the ‘healthy” percentage of zinc and seven other essential trace elements in the human body is 0.02% of total body weight. A 40% change in the amount of zinc in your body would concern your doctor regarding serious consequences.
For thousands of years until the Industrial Revolution, the percentage of carbon dioxide, CO2, a gas in our atmosphere that absorbs and radiates heat, was a little under 0.03%, the “healthy” percentage. Since the industrial revolution, the concentration of CO2 has steadily increased, reaching today’s 0.04% level. which is approximately a 40% increase.
Even though the 0.04% amount of CO2 in our atmosphere seems insignificant , it is the 40% increase from the “healthy” percentage that matters. The increase in CO2 results in more heat radiated throughout our planet causing glaciers to melt, fish to die, crops to wither, weather patterns to change and the list goes on.
It is disturbing that as a medical doctor, Dr. Oz does not understand these facts. Actually, I think he does. Since running for the Senate position, he has reversed his previously stated beliefs on a number of important issues.
Is being elected more important to him than the truth? I say, yes!
Warren Hickman
New Wilmington
