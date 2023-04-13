Recently, a letter in the New Castle News cited the ridiculous imbalance that exists in the PIAA basketball playoffs.
The statistics tell the story quite well. Traditional public schools, sometimes referred to as boundary schools, won three of the 12 state basketball titles this year (2023) and two out of 12 last year. Some coaches, last year, called for the PIAA to reevaluate its format that has traditional public schools competing with nonboundary schools that can easily recruit.
PIAA Executive Director Bob Lombardi viewed the call for reevaluation as “sour grapes” and stated that year-to-year results are cyclical.
The PIAA’s mission statement is “To regulate and administer interscholastic athletic competition in a fair and equitable manner while promoting the values of participation in Interscholastic athletics as an integral part of a student’s educational experience.”
Until 1972, membership in the PIAA, which originated in Pittsburgh in 1913, was limited to traditional public schools. That has changed, greatly.
Because of NBS recruiting, the traditional public schools in classifications A, AA and AAA are getting hit the hardest since those schools are smaller in number of students and losing a good basketball player has greater impact. Since the expansion to six classifications in 2017, only one traditional public school boys team has won a championship game in the 18 A, AA or AAA finals
For the girls and boys in traditional high schools, there is nothing “fair and equitable” about the current PIAA format in basketball. Obviously, the year-to-year results are not cyclical! The PIAA format should have two separate playoff brackets — one for traditional (boundary) high schools and one for the nonboundary schools that can freely recruit.
Warren D. Hickman
New Wilmington
(0) comments
