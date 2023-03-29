Congratulations to coaches Mark Stanley and Rob Nogay on leading your teams to impressive seasons. We all are very proud of what you and your players have accomplished. If it was not for allowing non-boundary schools in the playoffs, the Union boys may have been going to Hershey also.
Tom and Patty Schweikert
Union Township
