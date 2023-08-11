As you help your child prepare for the First Day, here are some tips that may help ease the transition from summer sun to fall fun.
1. Curb your child’s bedtime by a few minutes each night prior to the First Day.
2. Let your child have input as to what they will wear on the first day and what supplies they will need. “Freedom within limits” is a good philosophy. When kids have input, you will get output.
3. If your child shares thoughts of anxiety, validate them. Share your own fears from your school history.
4. Have your child write to his/her teacher. It will help sharpen writing skills that may have been tarnished during the summer months. Send the letter by mail, drop it off at school, or let your child hand to the teacher on the first day.
5. As a parent, make sure you have visited the school’s website to honor the dress code and immunization requirements.
6. Read “First Day” stories. I recommend “First Day Jitters” and “Mae’s First Day of School.” Both of these books explain how the teacher has the same feelings of uncertainty that many children are feeling.
7. Dust off or create a homework station with supplies and a calendar of school events.
8. Celebrate the First Day! It’s your child’s “first day” of a new job! Cook their favorite dinner or have a special dessert.
Happy First Day to our entire community!
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
