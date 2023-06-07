“One Thursday Afternoon” by Barbara DiLorenzo shares a child’s fear after a lockdown drill at her school.
On one Thursday afternoon, Ava was picked up from school by her grandpa.
Grandpa could see that Ava was filled with dismay. When he inquired, she expressed her wish to go home to be quiet and alone. Instead, Grandpa took Ava to the park to paint.
He told Ava that we can both be quiet and alone at the park, together.
At the park, Ava shared her fear about the lockdown drill. Grandpa shared that he had drills at his school where he had to tuck down to hide under his desk when bombs were a threat on America. He shared that he was scared, too. As grandpa set up the easel, he told Ava that our world can be a scary place, but it can also be a beautiful place.
He asked Ava to paint using all of her senses of looking for nature, hearing the birds, feeling the wind, and smelling the flowers. Soon, Ava learned, with her grandpa’s help, that it was OK to be scared. It was OK to be quiet. It was OK to express your thoughts through art.
The Author’s Note offers advice when talking with kids about tough topics. “Listen well. Offer companionship. Do something creative using all your senses. Spend time in nature. Breathe. Notice beauty.”
This book handles this sensitive topic very well. Using literature to support a conversation can be helpful.
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
