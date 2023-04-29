Have you ever visited The Public Garden of Boston?
If so, you most likely viewed a statue of dedication for “Make Way for Ducklings” by Robert McCloskey. He was the author and illustrator of this 1942 Caldecott Medal Winner. This book has become the official children’s book of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.
The story shares how a mother mallard and her eight ducklings parade to safety from one spot to another in the busy traffic of Boston, with caring humans helping them along the way.
Most of you are aware of this book from your own childhood, but did you know how the book came to be?
Author Emma Bland Smith and illustrator Becca Stadtlander wrote a children’s book that is a perfect partner with McCloskey’s book, “Mr. McCloskey’s Marvelous Mallards: The Making of Make Way for Ducklings.” It is from their book that we learn how Robert McCloskey invited ducklings into his studio apartment to live with him as he learned how to perfectly draw the mannerisms and behavior of ducklings.
He watched them swim in his bathtub and sleep on his sofa. It truly is an entertaining and enlightening story of how Robert “went the extra mile” to make his story a winner that has been shared by generations and will continue to be shared by future generations to come.
Make these two books a part of your classroom, school, and home libraries. Happy reading.
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
