How can we address mental health in the public schools? We can model equity for all students. We can accept and care for all students of all races, religions and gender identities. All children need to be accepted for who they are. Fred Rogers told children, “I like you just the way you are.”
Schools need to address inappropriate remarks, acknowledge differences, speak up when bias happens and give students a voice. Schools need to create an equitable classroom environment for all. When this happens, children feel safe. Schools might be the only place some children feel safe. When children don’t feel safe, anger takes hold. We can avoid anger when we create an accepting environment for all.
Children of different colors, religions and gender identity will not vanish. If we fight it, it will create an uncaring, unwelcoming environment where learning will not take place. We need books in classrooms that “show all types of people.” Other children don’t need to read them, but many need to see themselves in stories. They need to see positive role models portrayed in literature. We need to teach all history, even “uncomfortable history.” Of the 7,074 national hate crimes in 2021, 65 percent were toward race, 18 percent toward gender/sexual orientation, 13 percent toward religion, and 1 percent toward disabilities.
We can change this by starting with our children. This will help create empathy among classmates and a better world. Teachers can’t do it on their own. It needs to be a community effort.
We can do this.
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
