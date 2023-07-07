You may have read the article in The News that appeared on May 19 on the Ray Street junkyard along with its plethora of pictures of cars and rusty equipment spread over the entire place in a residential-zoned neighborhood. Pictures speak a thousand words.
The owner responsible for this despicable appearance was guilty and fined in excess of $17,000.
Now, the arrogance to profit from this guilt by appealing the fines as told is beyond despicable.
City officials and residents know I have done all the due diligence any responsible and conscientious resident would do in respect for sharing a distinct spirit for appreciating a decent-looking neighborhood never wanting to lose his livelihood.
Yet, here we are once again well over the 30 days given to clean up the mess and absolutely nothing has yet been done, not even rusty old inoperable equipment removed.
Why?
The city claims it’s a process. Really?
I say it is nonsense, knowing the previous business owner of the same location had to abide by strict zoning guidelines, allowing no more than a few vehicles inside the fence to maintain a respectable appearance.
It is far mystifying why the city has not been firmer by now, giving unreasonable leniency with no consequential action despite the routine neglect and abuse that sustained the mess for 16 years, while seemingly diminishing the rights of residents who became victims of this abuse.
Zoning ordinances have not changed, so why has the creator of this junkyard gotten away with this all these years?
For city officials, past and present, to allow this selfish act of unsightly appearance to drag out and degrade the city when city officials proclaim, “ridding of blight”, is equally deplorable and irresponsible.
Bill Llewellyn, who uses North Ray Street daily, cannot understand why the City of New Castle continues to treat this with kid gloves when it should have been properly resolved years ago.
Tim Thomas
New Castle
