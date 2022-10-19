I just returned from the Greenwood Cemetery where I regularly go to cut the grass around my grandpa’s grave site.
Each time I go, my heart aches to see the conditions there. The old caretaker’s home is falling apart and the grass is three feet tall in lots of places. It is a disgrace.
If I owned a lawn care business, I would donate some time to at least try to improve conditions there. If you have loved ones laid to rest there, I invite you to go and see it for yourself. You will be shocked.
I would gladly donate some of my time if someone would let me use their commercial equipment. My mowing tools are just not heavy enough.
Please, those in authority, try to improve the condition.
Thomas C. Schweikert
New Castle
