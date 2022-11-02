Is the modern Republican party pro-life? No. The party is demonstrably pro-birth.
Why? Republicans are against Medicare negotiating drug prices and lowering cost for retirees. Republicans have attacked and are currently attacking Social Security. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s recent statement as well as Sen. Rick Scott’s Republican Senate Election Committee plan to “sunset” Social Security and Medicare every five years. Pro-life?
Republican governors have used helpless asylum seekers as news props and Trump separated innocent children from their parents. Pro-life? Congressional Republicans opposed the American with Disabilities Act? Republicans opposed the Affordable Care Act extending health care to the working poor. Pro-life? Republicans opposed increasing the minimum wage and unions which help the working class. Republicans cut funding for public education, which help working and middle-class people.
Former Gov. Tom Corbett cut the budget a billion dollars from public education. Republicans do cut taxes that overwhelmingly benefit the wealthy and balloon the debt. Republicans would like to define pro-life as anti-abortion, but are only pro-birth. There is no biblical reference even though it was well known at the time. There are as many verses that can be cited by points of view, none of which are explicit.
Furthermore, politicians cannot write a law that can cover all health care situations. Making matters even worse, politicians in red states have threatened doctors, which threatens health care decisions. In one case, a girl had to flee to another state while another woman had to suffer with unnecessary dangerous case of sepsis. Women will die.
So, Doug Mastriano, who also has additional serious views, carpetbagger, snake-oil Dr. Mehmet Oz and Mike Kelly, who claimed not to be political but voted not to accept Pennsylvania’s legitimate electoral votes, all need to be retired from politics.
Thomas Black
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.