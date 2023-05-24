The internet touches our lives in numerous ways and has become essential to our way of life.
This has become increasingly evident in recent years as COVID magnified the need for fast, reliable service and students and many in the workforce attempted to continue their daily activities from home.
We recognized the need for improved broadband service throughout the county, so we started the Link Up Lawrence project to assess existing broadband service, examine our county’s needs, and identify expansion opportunities.
But we need your input to make this project successful. An essential part of this work is gathering responses to our public survey and speed test, which will provide us with a real-world perspective of what our residents are experiencing.
The survey and speed test are available online at www.LinkUplawrence.com.
Printed copies can be requested by calling (724) 656-2144 The responses received will be analyzed as we work on a final report that will be released in late 2023. The report will outline the findings and proposed next steps with the long-term goal of ensuring reliable high speed internet access to everyone in the county
By participating in the survey and speed test, you will help everyone in Lawrence County as we seek to enhance broadband availability.
Our response deadline of May 26 is quickly approaching, so visit www.LinkUpLawrence.com or call (724) 656-2144 today to participate. We hope that you will consider responding online or through a printed copy, and we sincerely appreciate those who have already responded.
Lawrence County commissioners
Dan Vogler Loretta Spielvogel Brian D. Burick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.