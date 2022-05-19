As a proud graduate of Ne-Ca-Hi, class of ’74, I felt the need to write this letter.
I remember back then, a classmate writing a letter to the editor about how the arts were ignored for “king football” (I’m paraphrasing). But last (month), I had the privilege of seeing a group of high school students put on the musical “Grease.” To say it was nothing short of phenomenal may be an understatement. I felt the same way when I saw “Mama Mia!” several years ago.
What talent. What commitment. Their time alone to put on such a show speaks volumes. Congratulations to Mr. Lee and his crew for bringing that out in these young people. You have to care in order to do that.
The time and money it takes to put on a show like this also speaks to the commitment that the school district puts forth for these kids as well as the community. Not just in sports or the arts.
I know there will be those who disagree, but I have witnessed personally their commitment to the emotional and learning support for students experiencing hardship and tragedy within their family, going above and beyond to ensure those needs are met.
So, bravo to the cast and crew of “Grease.” You were astounding! Congratulations to the school district who have the personnel to care.
Terry Ferrucci
Wampum
