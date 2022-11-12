Regardless of your politics, you certainly have to admire the tireless service of state Rep. Chris Sainato for the past 28 years.
I have attended many local events over the years and Rep. Sainato was there smiling and walking around talking to everyone.
If you have a government issue, just email him and he will take care of it.
He has helped my husband and I many times over the years for which I am extremely grateful. He even calls you at home if you have a question.
If it’s your birthday, he calls you to wish you a happy birthday. Amazing.
Who does that?
I think the people of Lawrence County should have a public gathering, perhaps at the Scottish Rite Cathedral, school auditorium or a church, to celebrate and honor his 28 years of service. Perhaps some local businessmen or women could sponsor this event.
It sure would be a shame to let Rep. Sainato leave office without showing our appreciation.
Susan Buxton
New Castle
