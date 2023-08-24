In response to your article in Wednesday’s newspaper there was no mention of nearly 40 dairy goats (the ones that are milked two times per day) from several family farms are exhibited at the fair; David Wilson as a long-time 4-H dairy goat Leader; Many Springs Farm (which David and Elizabeth Wilson own) sponsored Monday’s Goat Showmanship Contest (for all exhibitors), organized Tuesday’s Goat Olympics (for all exhibitors) and sponsored the 12th Annual Goat Milk Fudge Auction!
The Wilson Family has exhibited dairy goats at the Lawrence County Fair for nearly 20 years and have mentored many young people as well. Your article informed readers of interest in the goat industry and the many local families involved.
Sue Moore
Portersville
