So Mr. Marti doesn’t think drag queen bingo is “appropriate.” Maybe I agree with him, maybe I don’t, but that is MY decision to make for myself, not his to make for me.
If the PAHA wants to put on a drag queen bingo, that is their decision. Many people like simple solutions to their problems. Here are a couple of simple solutions I recommend to Mr. Marti and people who agree with him:
If you don’t think something is “appropriate,” don’t go. Two words end that discussion. No one appointed you the community morality moderator.
Here’s another: If you don’t like what you see on television or hear on the radio, you have two options: change the channel or turn it off. Three words give you total power to determine what you see and hear, but no one gave you the right to determine what I choose to see or hear.
Or try this: You don’t want your children to see or hear something you find objectionable? Here are three words for you: be the parent. Exercise your right to make that decision for your children, but no one gave you the right to exercise it for me or my children. I will be their parent, not you.
You have every right to oppose the decision of PAHA to hold this event. You have every right to try to convince the leadership of PAHA of the error of their decision, but your rights end where mine begin. You make the decision for yourself, let me make it for myself.
By the way, I tend to agree with you that holding such an event is unwise, but not for the same reason you give. I also have no plans to go to it. Not because I oppose drag queens, but because I simply don’t find that the issue or the lifestyle is of interest to me. Hold an airplane show and I will be there. Hear that, PAHA?
Steven Katz
New Castle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.