As a former horse show mom and future horse show gram, I am disturbed by the Pennsylvania Amateur Horseman’s Association’s decision to hold a drag queen bingo event.
With the multitude of fundraising options available, is there not a more wholesome method?
Their decision is disturbing. Somewhere in my cedar chest is a blue jacket, embroidered with the PAHA emblem recognizing my daughter as a class champion. We experienced a family-friendly environment.
At the same time, the girls competed beside, often sharing daily practice sessions with, several gay equestrians. Mutual respect was extended as lasting friendships developed.
However, these friends did not dress in sexually explicit attire parading that lifestyle.
I’m not objecting to the LGBTQ community, but rather the normalization of immoral, sexually suggestive behavior disguised as appropriate entertainment. I equally criticize heterosexual groups who do so.
In the drag queen movement, performers promote, glamorize and attempt to normalize their lifestyle while donning sexually explicit attire and exhibiting questionable behavior.
Perhaps this troupe isn’t as extreme as some. But the gradual acceptance of more promiscuous behaviors is a slippery slope to a moral decline we do not want our youth caught up in.
If people of faith stand idle, even more perverse forces will quietly creep in and erode the Christian values upon which rural communities were built.
The argument has been made since this program is adult-only it won’t affect the youth. Those thinking this must be “living under a rock,” oblivious to the influence of social media. Our youth will see PAHA leadership, who should function as role models, embracing and promoting this.
The PAHA website states it’s a family-oriented group. Perhaps it’s time for the PAHA board to plan more wholesome fundraisers or revise its mission statement.
Sherry Patton
Edinburg
