Honoring those who have died in service to our great nation is always difficult; words will never approach the enormous heights of their sacrifices. So, I’ll refer to President Lincoln, whose timeless words bear repeating. On November 19, 1863, at Gettysburg, he reminded, “The world will little note nor long remember what we say here, but it can never forget what they did …”
Memorial Day is a time to solemnly remember — to ensure none of us ever forget — our fallen, who, for nearly 250 years, have devoted themselves to the cause of liberty. We also honor those who went missing in action and remain unaccounted for. At the Butler VA Health Care System, we honor the fallen and the missing in action by striving to serve the living veterans as well as they have served us — working to fulfill each day Lincoln’s charge to care for those who have “borne the battle,” and their families, caregivers and survivors.
To everyone who is remembering a loved one this Memorial Day, I wish you comfort, strength and peace of mind.
May God bless our honored dead, those currently serving our country in uniform and all our nation’s veterans.
Sharon Coyle
Butler VA Health Care System Director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.