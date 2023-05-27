Fulfilling Lincoln’s promise this Memorial Day
America’s most devastating war – the war which led to the establishment of Memorial Day was America’s Civil War. More than 650,000 Americans died on both sides. That is about equal to the total number of Americans to die in all our other wars combined.
President Abraham Lincoln understood the obligation that America had to those who sacrificed so much during the Civil War to keep this nation united. He spoke of this in his second inaugural address, urging Americans to care for Veterans. This ultimately led to the creation of the Veterans Administration, now known as the Department of Veterans Affairs.
Our VA mission statement is based upon Lincoln’s commitment to our nation after the devastating Civil War: “To fulfill President Lincoln’s promise to care for those who have served in our nation’s military and for their families, caregivers and survivors.”
Every day the Butler VA Health Care System is honoring the fallen and the missing in action by striving to serve the living Veterans as well as they have served us. Our staff fully know and appreciate what it takes to serve our country every day. They know the cost of freedom paid by the approximately four million Veterans resting in our VA national cemeteries.
On Memorial Day, we pause to honor the sacrifices that make our freedom possible. We can never underestimate, or over appreciate, the service and sacrifice of our Veterans and their families.
Sharon Coyle
Butler VA Director
