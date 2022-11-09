Veterans Day is about remembering and recognizing the service, sacrifices and selflessness of our nation’s Veterans. By fighting our nation’s wars and defending us all during periods of peace between wars, Veterans have protected our way of life and the freedoms we all enjoy.
For many veterans, their wars did not end with the wars in which they fought. Instead, their wars lived on — in their minds and bodies, in scars visible and invisible. Veterans Day is not just a day, but also a call to action. It’s a reminder that it is our sacred responsibility as Americans to serve those who have served our country.
At the Butler VA Health Care System that means providing over 22,000 Veterans and their families with exceptional care every day. We offer Veterans many programs that improve their health and quality of life, and we take care of veterans from their military discharge until the end of their lives. It is a privilege to represent our grateful nation in delivering to Veterans the services they earned.
This Veterans Day, we recommit to honoring America’s Veterans and renewing our obligation to fulfill President Lincoln’s charge to care for those “who shall have borne the battle” and their families, caregivers and survivors.
On Veterans Day, and all year long, I extend my thanks to our nation’s veterans. May God bless all our veterans, and may He continue to bless our great country.
Sharon Coyle
Director, Butler VA Health Care System
