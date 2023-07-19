At the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2023 researchers released the first-ever county-level prevalence estimates finding east and southeastern U.S. states have the highest prevalence of Alzheimer’s dementia.
In Mercer County, the Alzheimer’s dementia prevalence estimate is 11.5% among residents age 65 or older. Beyond Mercer County, prevalence estimates are 11.3% in Lawrence County.
The research comes following the release of Healthy Brain Initiative: State and Local Road Map for Public Health, 2023-2027 by the Alzheimer’s Association and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The Road Map provides public health officials throughout the nation with a set of strategies to promote brain health and improve the quality of life for people living with dementia and their caregivers.
Alzheimer’s prevalence estimates can help public health officials determine the burden on the health care system and better understand areas of high risk and need. It is critical that we continue to implement a dementia public health infrastructure across the Commonwealth.
(Sara Murphy is vice president of programs and services for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Pennsylvania Chapter).
