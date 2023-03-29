Thank you for publishing the very pertinent commentaries regarding public libraries as well as the 1619 Project.
Access to information about the world we live is critical for people of all ages. We must also remember that our ancestors were human. Their actions, both good and bad, greatly influenced our current state of affairs. We can choose to continue to learn and gain understanding about the experiences of others or continue on a path of further division.
Think about the true meaning of “Love thy Neighbor.”
Sandra Collins New Castle
